Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The alleged Darwin shooter is in custody.
The alleged Darwin shooter is in custody.
Breaking

'Ice destroys people': Friend of accused shooter speaks

Nick Wright
by
5th Jun 2019 1:44 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT TOOK a devastating ice addiction to distance Jennifer Graetz from accused Darwin gunman Ben Hoffmann.

The Bowen-based woman went to school with the man who allegedly killed four people in last night's massacre in the Darwin CBD. She said they were good mates from age 13 until they were 25, beginning at their days at Dripstone Middle School.

Ms Graetz said Mr Hoffmann had always been very kind to her - talking cars and going camping together.

"We used to hang out a fair bit, he was a good kid just a bit wayward I guess. Then he got into the drugs, the ice and bikie scene," Ms Graetz said.

"He's never done anything wrong to me, if anything he has always been kind and looked out for me.

"He's had a rough trot ... it's what that drug does, the ice is shocking. It's like a disease, it just destroys people."

She said Mr Hoffmann's brother, Clint, has been active in ice support and had developed a self help guide.

More Stories

Show More
darwin massacre darwin shooting dripstone middle school editors picks shooting
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    From Airlie to Africa, with love

    From Airlie to Africa, with love

    Life One determined woman calls for people of the Whitsundays to support the development of a maternity hospital in Zambia.

    How to fix a campaign that blew up in Labor's face

    premium_icon How to fix a campaign that blew up in Labor's face

    Politics Albanese visits Mackay voters

    • 5th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Woman caught with 20.8g of cannabis and other drugs

    premium_icon Woman caught with 20.8g of cannabis and other drugs

    Crime Cannabis, cannabis seeds and tramadol found in house.

    Grant helps to keep centre connected

    premium_icon Grant helps to keep centre connected

    News A grant has allowed a Collinsville's local to remain in his job.