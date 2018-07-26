Menu
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Ice found in home with children

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

CONWAY mother-of-two Sienna Lee-Jay Duffy pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after a search warrant revealed cannabis, methamphetamine and a home-made water pipe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said during a search of Duffy's Conway residence on June 28, the 22-year-old declared 3.1g of weed on her bedside table and a bong on her dresser.

A further search found four clip-sealed bags containing a total of 1.4g of ice.

A fifth clip-sealed bag with the drug weighing 0.3g was found in Duffy's wallet.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Duffy had taken time off bar tending and was currently off work on Centrelink payments to spend time with her two children aged five and eight months.

"She has no history and the search warrant was not in her name,” Ms Smith said.

Magistrate Simon Young said the significant amount of methamphetamine found in the house with young children was "completely ridiculous” and "highly concerning”.

Duffy was fined $700 for all charges, with no conviction recorded.

Whitsunday Times

