Australian distributor of the Icebreaker product Brian Crawford.
Australian distributor of the Icebreaker product Brian Crawford. Rainee Shepperson
Property

Icebreaker a solution for rental market

Rainee Shepperson
by
4th May 2019 4:00 AM
A REVOLUTIONARY product has reached Queensland shores, offering the ability to transform Mackay's rental market.

The Ice Breaker notifies property managers via text message when a property is being used as a meth lab.

Attached to a wall, the small device detects the airborne precursors released during the manufacture of the drug ice.

Australian distributor of the product Brian Crawford, presented it to Mackay real estate professionals on Thursday.

Mr Crawford is a dairy farmer, but he saw the product in 2012 and knew it had potential.

"I put a deposit down for the Australian distribution rights of the product because I could see it was something we really needed,” he said.

"Meth use has been a big problem for a long time.

"In 2017 my grandson went to prison for something he did while under the influence of ice, he spent his 21st birthday behind bars.

"I know some of the regional towns are being hit hard by the drug, and I think if we can help in any way we need to.”

The Icebreaker can be used covertly in a home, but normally would be put in the rental agreement so that tenants are aware of the device.

"Any would-be tenant would be thinking twice about smoking meth in a home that has an Ice Breaker installed,” Mr Crawford said.

"It's beneficial to landlords because the cost of cleaning up meth residue in a house is astronomical.

"Essentially, we are hoping this product will prevent the use of meth in rental properties.”

More than 50 per cent of Queensland homes tested for meth residue have come back with positive results.

Mr Crawford said the next step was to manufacture a device that could detect meth residue in a vacant house.

Mackay Daily Mercury

