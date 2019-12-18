‘Iceman’ shares chilly method for better mental health

SELF-PROCLAIMED ‘iceman’ and 26-time Guinness World Record holder Wim Hof is renowned for feats against nature, including climbing Mt Everest in just shorts and shoes.

However, Mr Hof’s visit to Airlie Beach at the weekend drew on his experiences with mental health in a workshop aimed at raising awareness around suicide prevention and positive mental and physical wellbeing.

Mr Hof, who lost his wife to suicide in the 1990s, said he understood the pain of losing the love of his life and facing the reality of caring for four children on his own.

This motivated him to help others facing mental health challenges using the same techniques that allow him to push his body through freezing temperatures.

Mr Hof said his techniques were based on research and evidence about using breathing methods to manage stress.

Kris Meuwissen, Wim Hof and President of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson

He said stress could enter the body from a variety of sources, such as emotional stress, technology or family issues and eventually affected the body at a cellular level.

Breathing techniques were a way to control the body’s response, he said.

This is why Mr Hof uses ice baths as part of his sessions.

“I teach them how to relax within a deeply stressful environment and they take that into everyday life,” he said.

The weekend’s workshop was the first in a free series of sessions to run weekly for the next six months by the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

Whitsunday Regional Councillor and President of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson said the event was important in starting a conversation and encouraging action surrounding mental health.

“If you look at the Whitsundays, we have one of the highest suicide rates in the state and a lot of that comes from many factors,” he said.

“We’ve got many different industries and there’s always ones doing well and ones not.

“We’re also a regional community and we’ve been through a lot of stuff recently with cyclones and everything else that’s happened here, so people are still trying to get past that even though we’re two and a half years on.

“The region looks great but we still need people to start focusing on their own mental health and physical health.”

Participants took part in breathing exercises during Wim Hof's workshop over the weekend.

The workshop was run in conjunction with the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network as part of their Best Life campaign.

“We’re tackling mental health issues from both sides; one is there’s help and there’s support, and on the other side here’s ways you can improve your mental health,” Mr Petterson said.

“With this breathing and the Wim Hof method it helps people with positive mental health and positive physical health.”

The workshop saw 106 participants from across the Whitsundays and wider Mackay region take part in a range of breathing exercises in a bid to control their focus and thinking.

This was then put to the test as participants sat in pools filled with ice for two minutes.

Speaking before the event, health coach Edwina Pettiford said she had followed Wim Hof’s methods for a few years and was looking forward to putting his teachings into practice.

Participants put the breathing exercises learnt in the workshop to the test with a 2-minute ice plunge.

“I don’t think people realise the depth of what he actually teaches, and it is the day and age that we live in that we don’t really connect with ourselves anymore and I think it’s really important that we take the time to do that,” she said.

Another participant in the session, Tash Wheeler, said she hopes to use Hof’s techniques everyday life.

“I personally want to see how the Wim Hof method can help myself in managing stress and inflammation in the body, but I’m also here to see what I can learn to help other people as well,” she said.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t cost you anything to learn how the breathe and if it might provide you some relief you may as well have a shot.”

To get involved in the ongoing breathing sessions, email your name and phone number to info@wspn.org.au.