Iconic Airlie watering hole hosts grand opening party

The original Airlie Beach Hotel, circa 1970. The hotel will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday to show off the renovations after damage caused by Cyclone Debbie.

The original Airlie Beach Hotel, circa 1970. The hotel will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday to show off the renovations after damage caused by Cyclone Debbie.

AN ICON of the Airlie Beach social scene is about to celebrate yet another historic milestone.

Airlie Beach Hotel reopened last month after being closed since Cyclone Debbie, and this Saturday the team will showcase their newest transformation at The Pub's grand opening party.

Emcee for the night, comedian Mike Bennett, is set inspire some belly laughs before the Rolling Stones Experience pumps up the party vibes from 7pm.

Airlie Beach Hotel promotions manager Mark Wilkins said the pub team was excited to finally celebrate their completely revamped, new venue.

"It's been a long time coming and it's quite a relief to finally have it open for everyone to come and enjoy,” Mr Wilkins said.

"We're very excited to show what we have on offer here and we've already been getting such a good response since we opened a few weeks ago.”

Mr Wilkins said the crew liked to think of The Pub as a venue which offered "everything for everyone”, and they hoped their opening night would be exactly that.

The pub first opened in 1968, and has since undergone numerous renovations, extensions and even had parts of the building bulldozed and rebuilt.

This free event is open to everyone and will be one for the Airlie Beach history books.