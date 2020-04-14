Iconic Bowen business temporarily shuts its doors

PLATE UP: Bird’s Fish Bar employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer. Bird’s have used the slower trade due to COVID-19 to close for two weeks to perform upgrades to their building.

AN ICONIC Bowen restaurant is using the decreased foot traffic from coronavirus to renovate their harbourside location.

Bird’s Fish Bar has made the decision to close the restaurant to work “around the clock” on renovating its building.

Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer said it was “one of the hardest decisions” to make, with the takeaway side of the business still performing well in the face of COVID-19 measures.

“There’s two sides to the business, out front you have the takeaway and the storefront, and out back we have the fishing operations,” she said.

“The takeaway has been going pretty well, and although we were down on normal trade we had a pretty good Easter and the community supported us.

“We just decided we had wanted to do these upgrades for years and could never justify the downtime, but now was the right time.

“To be honest, I started ripping up a bit of floor on Monday to have a look and it snowballed from there. Suddenly we’re five hours in and the whole place is gutted.”

Ms Bauer said she expected the renovations to take up to two weeks, but it would depend on a number of factors.

The upgrades would include freshening up the storefront, installation of more fridges, relocating the kitchen to the other side of the building and opening up more space in the takeaway area.

“This should make production quicker and easier for the team,” she said.

“There’s some bigger plans for the back dining area which will be a bit more work. This initial work all leads to the upgrades to the back, and hopefully means things like more table service or being able to offer a bar.”

For those wanting their catch of fresh fish, Ms Bauer said customers would still have the chance to buy directly as fishing boats came in.

“We’ll do updates through social media to tell people when the boats come in to dock,” she said.

“So they can contact us through Facebook or phone and still get their fresh fish.

“It’s important to us to keep giving out employees jobs where we can, and we’re excited to be able to usher in a new chapter.”