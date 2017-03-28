Iconic Daydream Island mermaids washed into the sea

Picture of the iconic mermaids at the iconic Daydream Island Resort

TWO of Daydream Island's iconic mermaids have been washed into the sea as Tropical Cyclone Debbie hammered the Whitsunday Islands unleashing catastrophically strong winds and heavy rain throughout the day.

"Daydream Island Resort and Spa has along with surrounding areas borne the brunt of Cyclone Debbie today," a statement from the getaway destination read.

"Conditions were extreme with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts causing damage to the resort and surrounds.

"Whilst conditions are still dangerous outside we aren't able to ascertain the full extent of damage, however we can initially advise the following has occurred."

The release then went on to list a number of items which have been damaged including the resort's jetty and pontoons, its spa, the main atrium, accommodation wings and a section of boardwalk and two of the three iconic Mermaid statues which have been swept away.

"The resort's priority at the moment is the ongoing safety of on-island guests and staff who will need to be taken off island as soon as practical.

"Daydream Island is endeavouring to contact all guests arriving on Daydream in the near future."

The damage comes just two months after a refurbishment of the resort was announced in January.

There is presently no word on whether or not the planned $50 million makeover will be impacted by today's damage.