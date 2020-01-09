Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Kyrgios went wild and Alex de Minaur was over the moon as Australia pulled off a miracle against Great Britain in Sydney.
Nick Kyrgios went wild and Alex de Minaur was over the moon as Australia pulled off a miracle against Great Britain in Sydney.
News

Iconic image in 'epic' Aussie miracle

by James Matthey
9th Jan 2020 7:01 PM

Australia has advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney after defeating Great Britain 2-1 in a thrilling tie.

Nick Kyrgios won his singles rubber but Alex de Minaur went down, meaning it was all down to the doubles.

Captain Lleyton Hewitt made the shock call to snub specialist pairing Chris Guccione and John Peers, opting for Kyrgios and de Minaur instead.

The gamble paid off as the hometown heroes came back after losing the first set to record a memorable win, showing plenty of emotion as they clinched victory in a super tiebreak 18-16.

RESULTS

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) defeated Cameron Norrie (GB) 6-2 6-2

Dan Evans (GB) defeated Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-6 4-6 7-6 

Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Jamie Murray, Joe Salisbury (GB) 3-6 6-3 18-16

alex de minaur atp cup nick kyrgios tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACKLASH: Residents respond to Daydream Island cost

        premium_icon BACKLASH: Residents respond to Daydream Island cost

        News A newly-introduced landing fee for day trips to the island has caused outrage among residents.

        ‘The firies came through and said we want you all out’

        premium_icon ‘The firies came through and said we want you all out’

        News A Whitsunday family caught up in the bushfire crisis down south were evacuated from...

        HEARTBREAKING: Original builders remember gutted Coke Works

        premium_icon HEARTBREAKING: Original builders remember gutted Coke Works

        News The duo have remembered their time constructing the now fire-gutted building

        Monster raffle to help bushfire ravaged sister city

        premium_icon Monster raffle to help bushfire ravaged sister city

        Community A Whitsunday town has adopted a NSW town and will be directly helping them...