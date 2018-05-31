Iconic local bakery for savvy investor

Whitsunday Fairburn Bakery has been snapped up by a Brisbane investor.

A BRISBANE based private investor has taken home a slice of Airlie Beach's retail scene this month with their purchase of the Whitsunday Fairbairn Bakery for an impressive $495,000 at a yield of 7.8 per cent at Burgess Rawson's latest May portfolio auction.

The 225sqm property is located in Cannonvale and has been tenanted by the popular bakery for over 15 years, cementing the asset's strength as a secure long-term investment, and its popularity among buyers.

According to Burgess Rawson Sales Director Glenn Conridge, both Airlie Beach's appeal as a booming international tourism destination and the tenant's well-established profile were key factors that saw this property attract healthy competition at auction.

"The property's secure tenancy and unmatched location, boasting high- visibility in Cannonvale's CBD, were two huge selling features that drew interest from commercial property investors at all levels," Mr Conridge said.

"Investors are becoming increasingly interested in coastal and regional properties, compared with those in CBD locations, and this Airlie Beach property will not be an exception.

"With Airlie Beach offering both a strong residential base and a thriving tourism economy, this asset's sale is a great example of what can be expected from coastal markets in 2018."

The 8 William Murray Drive property provides the new buyer a net income of $38,804pa+ GST with 3.5 per cent fixed annual rent increases, and has potential for the Whitsunday Fairbairn Bakery's current five-year lease to extend to 2028.