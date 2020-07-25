Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Food & Entertainment

Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

25th Jul 2020 5:35 AM

 

 

A party mix favourite is getting a flavour makeover that's sure to excite the young and old.

Allen's Milk Bottles are being released in new Oak milk flavours and are set to hit supermarket shelves sometime in the next month.

The flavours include Oak-inspired iced coffee, a chocolate and malt blend, and strawberry. The new Milk Bottles will be sold as standalone bags of lollies.

Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies
Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies

The bagged lollies will be available some time in late August to early September and will retail for $2.99 a packet.

Allen's and Oak collaborated on new products earlier this year, releasing a range of three flavoured milks inspired by the company's classic sweets.

In April, Oak released milks in Allen's Fantales, Allen's Pineapples and Nestle Peppermint Crisp flavourings.

Originally published as Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

More Stories

allen's lollies editors picks lifestyle lollies milk bottles oak milk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step aside Bali, Whitsundays is ready for schoolies

        premium_icon Step aside Bali, Whitsundays is ready for schoolies

        Whats On School leavers chasing a post-exam celebration could take the Whitsundays by storm.

        Bowen students get creative to help Salvo’s appeal

        premium_icon Bowen students get creative to help Salvo’s appeal

        News Bowen students got creative when they learnt the Red Shield Appeal wouldn’t go...

        What to expect from Wests, Magpies trial

        premium_icon What to expect from Wests, Magpies trial

        Rugby League Craig Menkins and Steve Jackson show their hands ahead of tomorrow’s RLMD A-Grade...

        NEW PICTURES: Shute Harbour powering towards former glory

        premium_icon NEW PICTURES: Shute Harbour powering towards former glory

        News World-first systems are being used to ensure the $54.5M project is worth the wait.