Iconic Mackay business gets a CEO shake up

Greg Porter and Gavan Porter Jr are the next generation to take over Porters Mitre 10. Caitlan Charles

A MACKAY business that has stood for more than a century has made a major announcement.

The Porters Group, has appointed Greg Porter and Gavan Porter Jnr to take the helm of the business as joint general managers of one of Mackay's longest standing businesses.

The cousins will be the fifth generation of Porters to lead the business since their great great grandfather established Charles Porter & Sons hardware and building supplies in 1883, in Mackay.

Gavan Porter Jnr and Greg Porter have both held executive roles within the family business for the past 10 years and Porters Group chairman Gavan Porter Snr said the appointments were a natural career progression in the independently-operated company's succession plan.

"Greg and Gavan Jnr bring together years of experience in their previous roles at Porters,” Gavan Porter Snr said.

Porters Mitre 10 is celebrating 136 years. Gavan Snr, Paul and Barry Porter in the Mackay city store Stuart Quinn

"These appointments recognise the significant roles they have played in the business over the years and is a clear reflection of the Porters Group's current state: ready to take on the future,” Gavan Porter Snr said.

Greg and Gavan Jnr's fathers - Barry Porter and Gavan Porter Snr - and uncle, Paul Porter, will continue to sit on the company's board as directors.

Today marks the anniversary of the famed Charles Porter's arrival in Mackay, where he soon after commenced the building the Empress of India Hotel, which is now Taylor's Hotel.

Soon after he established the Charles Porter & Sons hardware and building supplies store, known today as Porters.

Porters employs more than 250 people across the Mackay Whitsunday region at sites in Mackay, Glenella, Sarina, Marian, Proserpine and Cannonvale.