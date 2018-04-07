Menu
Iconic pub group has its sights set on local hotel

The Ettamogah group is eyeing off a Northern Rivers venue.
The Ettamogah group is eyeing off a Northern Rivers venue.
Liana Turner
by

AN ICONIC pub group has been eyeing off a Northern Rivers venue.

A spokesman for the Ettamogah Group has confirmed they have been in discussions with the owners of the Wardell Hotel.

The group was involved with the Ettamogah Pub at Aussie World on the Sunshine Coast, but the venue split from the brand in 2014.

The Wardell Hotel is being eyed off by an iconic brand.
The Wardell Hotel is being eyed off by an iconic brand.

"I can confirm that we have some interest and have had some discussions about a site in Wardell," he said.

"Given we're still in negotiation it's not appropriate to comment further at the moment."

He was unable to comment at this time on what their plans would be for the pub.

The Ettamogah Group is founded on the artworks of cartoonist Ken Maynard, whose illustrations of the "Ettamogah Mob" became famous after being published in The Australasian Post in the 1950s.

