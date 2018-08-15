Iconic trail run attracts interstate runners to the region

RUN the Great Whitsunday Trail is back for its 12th year welcoming trail runners from near and far to experience the Whitsundays in the iconic event this Sunday.

Runners can participate in the standard distance of 28.7km to the ultra distance of 57.4km as well as the inaugural 9km challenge to the Honeyeater lookout and back.

Local trail runners have been lacing up their joggers and training on the trail for some time and will be testing themselves against some of the best trail runners in the country.

Entries have been steadily building attracting return runners from the local region and interstate.

David Close is a return runner from South Australia and said that at the age of 75, he couldn't get enough of it.

"I wouldn't miss this event and look forward to coming to the beautiful Whitsundays for a few days,” he said.

"It is always great and sometimes more challenging than other years.”

Mr Close will be tackling the 28.7km standard distance again, from Brandy Creek to Airlie Beach and said he had received great support from local runners.

"This is my fourth consecutive year. I always book really early. It's like coming home as the locals are so friendly and welcoming,” he said.

Entries are still available but spots are filling fast so dust of your shoes and test the trail this week.

Event manager Wendy Downes said new participants might surprise themselves.

"Maybe the 9km Honeyeater challenge will be your first trail race that will start your love of trails and it will become part of your life,” she said.

To enter Run the Great Whitsunday Trail, head to the Run Whitsundays website or for more information contact info@runwhitsundays .com.au.

Entries close August 17.

TRAIL RUN

-WHEN: Sunday, August 19, ultra, 5.30am, standard, 8am, 9km, 9am

-WHERE: Conway National Park, ultra 57.4km and 9km starts from Airlie Beach Lagoon, bus to starting point for standard 28.7km departs Airlie Beach Lagoon at 7am

-REGISTRATION: Ultra, $170, standard, $140, 9km, $5