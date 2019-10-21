Iconic Whitsunday beachside cafe is on the move

ON THE MOVE: Meraki Whitsundays manager Tara Beverly-Taylor and owner Amanda Brockbank are saying goodbye to their beachside location.

ON THE MOVE: Meraki Whitsundays manager Tara Beverly-Taylor and owner Amanda Brockbank are saying goodbye to their beachside location. Jordan Gilliland

A BOWEN cafe is on the move from its iconic beachside location as the owners look to continue to expand a new business venture.

Meraki Whitsundays will be leaving its long-time home at Bowen's beautiful Horseshoe Bay at the start of next month as it makes the move to a new location in Centre Point Plaza.

Meraki Whitsundays owner Amanda Brockbank said it may have been Bowen's 'worst, best-kept secret', but she was very excited to move into their new premises.

"It's been in the pipeline since about February and we were trying to keep it a bit of a secret," she said.

"I think there were a few excited people though so it got out there and people started to know."

Meraki Whitsundays manager and Mrs Brockbank's sister, Tara Beverly-Taylor said the move was going to let the pair focus on a better work-life balance, as well as allowing the continual expansion of the catering side of the business.

She said they have been 'ramping up' the catering business over the last six months and they 'were in love with it.'

However, she said the new site also made sense from a business perspective.

ON THE MOVE: Meraki Whitsundays manager Tara Beverly-Taylor and owner Amanda Brockbank are excited for their business to move. Jordan Gilliland

"The new location isn't influenced by rain, wind or heat so it's accessible all the time," Mrs Beverly-Taylor said.

"During the winter season we're super busy but then it gets to summer and business almost halves and we have to dramatically reduce our staff hours.

"We know that we are reducing our seating numbers by moving, but it means that instead of highs and lows we can work around a predictable and constant flow of traffic."

Mrs Brockbank said there was a number of changes to come from the move however all the aspects of Meraki Whitsundays that the community loved would remain.

'Grab and go' options, an increase in healthy choices and a new team of staff would be some of the biggest changes from the move.

The new cafe will also be a complete redesign of the space with all new furniture and equipment recently being moved into the space.

"This new location is located very centrally so we'll have some great fresh options for people to be able to grab quickly on their lunch break," she said.

"We've just recently lost a lot of our staff to moving away or travelling overseas so it's also a great time for us to be able to train up some new faces.

"The centre and the surrounding businesses have already been so supportive of the move, which is really inspiring for us.

"We're so incredibly excited by this move, but we will miss that great view, that's for sure."

The duo plan to have the new cafe up and running on November 12, pending all approvals.