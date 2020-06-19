‘I’d strangle you’: Reality star releases vile messages

Abbie Chatfield has released vile and threatening messages she received since appearing on a reality show, naming and shaming the users responsible

FORMER The Bachelor contestant Abbie Chatfield has named and shamed social media users who trolled her with death threats and abuse after appearing on the Channel 10 reality show.

The Brisbane reality star, who was runner-up on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor last year, shared a series of screenshots of direct messages to her Instagram account on Friday without blurring the names, asking for anyone who knew them to "confront them" about their actions.

The messages included audio of a man saying "You're a f------ grub c--- and if I got the chance I'd f------ strangle you to death you f------ grub".

Other messages said, "Put a bag over your head in public", "Die in a hole you slut" and "I would kill myself if I was related to you".

Brisbane’s Abbie Chatfield has shared some of the threatening messages she’s received online since appearing on The Bachelor last year. Picture: Richard Walker

Chatfield wrote in the Instagram post that the messages left her fearing for her safety in public and worrying that someone would "break into my apartment and strangle me".

"This is why people commit suicide after being catapulted into the spotlight by a TV show. Am I grateful for the bachelor? Yes! Does ANYTHING anyone does on these shows warrant this? F--- NO," Chatfield said.

"At one point I was scared to be recognised in public, for fear of my safety. I still get worried when people ask for photos with me that they're going to say something to hurt me or take a photo with me and joke about me with their friends. This isn't a joke. This isn't f------ funny and This isn't fair. I shouldn't be falling asleep worried someone will break into my apartment and strangle me."

"I will not blur out names because if you're brave enough to send it via a DM, be brave enough for everyone to see. If you know any of these people in these messages, confront them."

Chatfield was the runner-up on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor

Chatfield, who is set to appear in the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, said they were just 10 of the messages she had saved in the last year and kept on a Google Drive to use for "something actually good in the future".

She said she didn't accept advice to block and ignore the trolls, who have continued to send violent messages a year on from the show airing.

"You block one account, another pops up and you have no track of who is who. It gets to a point where you recognise the usernames because of repeat offenders," she said. "You can't ignore threats of violence, and attacks on your character."

"You think these accounts are just fake accounts? No. These are people's parents, daughters, friends."

LIFELINE 13 43 57

