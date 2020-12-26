Identity of alleged Christmas Day stabbing victim revealed

The family is arriving to the house at an alleged domestic violence murder at 8 Hall Street, North Ipswich, Brisbane, 26th of December 2020. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

UPDATE, 3pm: Family members have returned to a North Ipswich property following an alleged fatal stabbing at the residence overnight.

Devastated loved ones of Warren Toby, 53, were seen comforting one another outside the Hall St residence - metres from where the man tragically died.

It is understood some family members, believed to be long-term residents of the home, were away when the incident unfolded.

A 33-year-old man has since been charged over the alleged murder of his girlfriend's father.

Police said tragedy struck late Christmas night after a domestic dispute turned ugly, moving from inside the home to the front yard.

The suspect allegedly brandished an unidentified weapon before critically wounding the man.

He was arrested at a Woodridge property around 5am Saturday morning.

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Police have charged a Woodridge man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a 53-year-old man in North Ipswich on Friday night.

It is alleged the 33-year-old attacked Warren Toby during a domestic dispute at a Brassall home.

Detectives have since confirmed the suspect was in a relationship with Mr Toby's daughter.

He has been charged with one count each of murder, assault occasioning bodily harm related to domestic violence and wilful damage.

The man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 28.

Bail has been denied.

INITIAL, 7am: A man believed to be in his 60s has died overnight in a suspected homicide at North Ipswich.

Police were called to the Hall St address at Brassall just before 12am on Friday.

Paramedics also attended the private residence just after 11.40pm.

Sadly, the patient later passed away at the scene.

A crime scene has since been declared as investigations remain ongoing.

Details surrounding the tragedy are unknown at this time.

Police are expected to provide further details later this morning.