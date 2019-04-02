Menu
New billboards have gone up as the family of missing Airlie Beach man Jay Brogden continue to search for him.
Crime

Identity of man charged with Brogden murder revealed

by Vanessa Marsh
2nd Apr 2019 3:47 PM
A MAN, 33, charged with the 2007 murder of Airlie Beach man Jay Brogden will contest the charge, his lawyer says.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon after he was charged earlier today with Mr Brogden's murder.

Butler was brought before a magistrate for a brief appearance in which his case was adjourned to May 7.

Outside court, his lawyer Tyronne Thomas told media Butler would contest the charge.

"He's okay, he understands that he'll be in custody for quite some time,” Mr Thomas told media when asked how his client was.

"He will be contesting the allegations.”

Mr Thomas said he did not yet have instructions on whether Butler would attempt to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Butler was remanded in custody and will not be required to appear in court for his next mention in May.

