Menu
Login
British actor, director and executive producer Idris Elba could be in line to take the mantle of James Bond from Daniel Craig. Picture: Stefanie Loos / AFP
British actor, director and executive producer Idris Elba could be in line to take the mantle of James Bond from Daniel Craig. Picture: Stefanie Loos / AFP
Celebrity

Idris Elba stokes Bond rumours

by New York Post
13th Aug 2018 6:24 AM

BRITISH actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fuelled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

According to the New York Post, the star of shows such as The Wire and Luther on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words "my name's Elba, Idris Elba," echoing the spy's famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain's Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

Speculation is afoot that British actor Idris Elba is in line to play James Bond after Daniel Craig turns in his final performance. Picture: AP Photo/File
Speculation is afoot that British actor Idris Elba is in line to play James Bond after Daniel Craig turns in his final performance. Picture: AP Photo/File

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, "Don't believe the HYPE …."

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

idris elba james bond social media twitter

Top Stories

    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    News The Sea Eagles showed why they are sitting atop of the Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup in the second quarter to lead by 17 points at half time.

    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    News Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour.

    Local Partners