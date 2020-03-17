Idris Elba reveals coronavirus diagnosis

Idris Elba has revealed to fans he has coronavirus.

Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The British star, 47, shared the news on social media on Monday, saying that despite the diagnosis, he feels "OK".

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," he tweeted.

"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I'll keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In an accompanying video, Elba explained that he'd been tested and quarantined himself last Friday after realising he'd come into contact with someone who had the virus.

"Now is the time to start thinking about social distancing and washing your hands - beyond that there are people out there who are not showing symptoms but can easily spread it," he said.

Elba is just the latest high-profile coronavirus diagnosis, with Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson revealing last Thursday they'd also been infected.

On Monday, it emerged that Nine's Weekend Today host Richard Wilkins has coronavirus, along with Australian singer Thelma Plum.