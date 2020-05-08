‘If ten people rock up what do you do, sell tickets?’

From next weekend, a maximum of 10 patrons will be allowed to dine in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes

WHITSUNDAY restaurants have weighed in on eased restrictions announced this afternoon, with many saying it is still not viable for them to open their doors.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced a raft of restrictions that would be eased from next Saturday.

From next weekend, a maximum of 10 patrons will be allowed to dine in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes.

On June 12, the limit will be increased to 20 patrons with the potential for more on the basis of ‘an approved COVID-safe plan’.

However, several restaurants in Airlie Beach questioned the ten-person limit and had doubts about reopening until more patrons were allowed.

Among them was owner of Sorrento Restaurant and Bar Iyas Shaheen who said while the easing of restrictions was welcome, it was “headed in the right direction a bit too slowly”.

“Unfortunately having 10 people at a time is pretty much limited to one or two tables, so it will never have atmosphere of a restaurant,” he said.

“Going to a restaurant is a social thing.”

Mr Shaheen also said having one waiter look after 10 people would not be “economically feasible”.

Sorrento will continue to provide takeaway for residents but would not open for dining as a result of today’s announcement.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today that restrictions would be eased for restaurants, clubs, pubs, RSLs and cafes. Picture: Richard Walker

Owner of KC’s Bar and Grill Geoff Small had similar concerns about the small number of people allowed in a restaurant, saying he was “not happy” with the announcement.

“Let’s open the doors when it’s right otherwise don’t open,” he said.

“Everyone wants to go out at once, it’s going to be hard (to limit to 10 people).

“If 10 people rock up what do you do, sell tickets?”

Mr Small had not yet decided whether he would reopen as he said the restaurant was staffed every night anyway for deliveries.

However, he said it might take a little bit of creativity for it to be worth opening and flagged the idea of teaming up with other businesses for a “restaurant crawl”.

Owner of Fish D’vine Kevin Collins had also not yet decided whether the restaurant would reopen, but said the new restrictions would not have a big impact businesses in the short term.

In a town that relies heavily on tourism, Mr Collins said it would take the lifting of travel bans and more tourists to help businesses get back on their feet.

However, he thanked the government for their support in helping businesses keep their staff employed.

“My view is shared by a lot of people in business that the government has done the best they can in extremely difficult circumstances,” he said.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the JobKeeper allowance.”