Jetstar has cheap deals to and from Whitsunday Coast Airport which end at 10.59pm.
Travel

If you're thinking of a holiday, then move fast

Gregor Mactaggart
by
8th Mar 2019 9:00 PM

THE clock is ticking down fast if you're looking for a cheap domestic flight either from or to Whitsunday Coast Airport.

There's less than two hours remaining in Jetstar's latest sale.

The airline has a $58 one-way flight available from Whitsunday Coast Airport to Brisbane.

The deal applies to flights from July 23 through to September 18 and October 15 through to December 11.

Those thinking of a trip to Melbourne might be swayed by the $86 one-way flight to Tullamarine Airport.

The deal applies to flights from July 24 through to September 18 and October 14 through to December 11.

If the Harbour City is your preferred destination, there is a $69 one-way flight to Sydney.

The deal applies to flights from July 23 to September 26 and October 15 through to December 10.

For your friends down south, flights to Whitsunday Coast Airport are for the same price.

There are three travel windows where the $86 one-way flight from Melbourne to Proserpine apply.

The first is May 3 through to June 24, then July 24 through to September 18 and October 14 through to December 11.

Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport one-way is $69 from May 2 through to June 24, July 23 through to September 26 and October 15 through to December 10.

The sale ends at 10.59pm Queensland time (11.59pm NSW/Vic) unless sold out prior.

Visit the Jetstar website for more.

