IGA brings ease of shopping to Hamo

SHOPPING on Hamilton Island just got even easier, with the opening of a new IGA supermarket this week.

Described by management as a "landmark move” for the island, it is the first supermarket for tourists and the resident population, previously serviced by a general store.

"The Hamilton Island community is thrilled about the opening of our new IGA supermarket which will be an excellent new offering, not just for our permanent residents, but our many hotel and holiday home guests,” chief executive Glenn Bourke said.

Offering local and fresh produce, a traditional deli with fresh seafood, and independent big brands, the store will also benefit shoppers with its IGA Price Match Promise, matching hundreds of everyday items such as breakfast cereals, coffee and pasta to Australia's major supermarket chains.

And it will lead the way in reducing plastic by its policy of using recyclable bags and cardboard boxes instead of single use lightweight plastic bags in order to reduce its environmental footprint on the island.

IGA Hamilton Island will also participate in the IGA Community Chest program, which raises funds for local organisations and charities, including products from IGA's new Community Co# range. Funds raised will be invested back into the local community of Hamilton Island.

Hamilton Island store manager Brett Rhode said he was delighted to bring a new look IGA store format to the island and was looking forward to carrying a range of products and services for locals and holidaymakers alike.

"We're proud to champion the local produce the area is famed for, along with the brands and products customers know and love,” Mr Rhode said.

The store will be open from 8am-7.30pm, seven days a week.