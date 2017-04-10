IGA delivers small gesture on large scale

A SMALL gesture can make a big difference for those in the Whitsunday community looking to get back on their feet in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

And IGA Queensland has delivered in spades with a $100,000 donation in IGA gift cards for people affected by the category four cyclone.

Queensland IGA retail board chair Frank Spano said now was the time to give a hand to those going through a tough time.

"This is a small gesture to support our community at this time of need."

The $50 gift cards from IGA Community Chest will be distributed to people in need through Queensland Government partner organisation GIVIT.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praised IGA for the initiative during a visit to Bowen.