The doors of another Queensland IGA supermarket have been locked after its Carl’s Jr and Cinnabon-linked owner failed to pay the landlord.
IGA store closes as embattled owner fails to pay rent

by Hayden Johnson
19th Nov 2019 1:02 PM
ANOTHER IGA store owned by embattled supermarket proprietor Gaurav Bansal has been closed by a landlord fed-up with the businessman's inability to pay rent.

A default notice was plastered to the front of the IGA supermarket at Flagstone yesterday after Mr Bansal's agreement went into arrears.

An adjoining sign notified customers of the temporary closure of the store.

According to the default notice Mr Bansal, through his company Laxmii Narayan Pty Ltd, will be able to collect his goods from the store.

"The owner has elected to re-enter and take possession of the demised premises and terminate the lease," the default notice said.

But Mr Bansal expected the store would re-open by the end of the day and said the notice was as a result of a "misunderstanding" between his accounts and the landlord "which has been sorted now".

Brothers Vishal and Gaurav Bansal own and operate multiple IGA stores and have also brought burger chain Carl's Jnr to Australia. Pic: Mark Cranitch.
He said there were larger issues such as payroll tax that was crippling small business.

Mr Bansal made headlines last month when The Courier Mail revealed his company Om Mahalaxmii owned four luxury European cars while owing IGA staff about $23,000 and creditors $4.1 million.

His IGA stores at Goodna and Boronia Heights were closed after the company was put in liquidation, but then re-opened.

Laxmii Narayan operates eight IGA supermarkets and a 7-Eleven service station at Bray Park, according to company documents.

Mr Bansal, born in Jaipur, India, is listed as the director of five companies and is responsible for rolling out Carl's Jr and Cinnabon stores across Queensland.

Comment has been sought from IGA owner Metcash.

