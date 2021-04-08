Iggy Azalea exposes X-rated celeb DMs

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has opened up her Instagram DMs, revealing desperate, filthy messages from some very popular accounts.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has opened up her Instagram DMs, revealing desperate, filthy messages from some very popular accounts.

Iggy Azalea has revealed the desperate DMs she gets from celebrities - including someone offering $15,000 just for her to speak to him.

The 30-year-old Aussie rapper and new mum posted a TikTok video this week with screenshots of numerous Instagram private messages she has received online, including crude sexual suggestions and even marriage proposals.

Although the names were blurred out, they all came from people with millions of followers and blue ticks proving they are verified, well-known public figures.

They were shown as Azalea danced to her single Sip it - in which she sings about "rappers in my phone, in my DM, won't leave me alone."

Iggy Azalea lifts the lid on her DMs – like these from an account with 8.9 million followers.

One particularly crude message from someone with 27 million followers told her, "I want to kiss the inside of your butt hole."

"You need a poohbear," someone with 6.2 million Instagram followers messaged her. "I'll eat dat thang like a jar of honey," the admirer wrote with a string of emojis.

"Can I marry you," someone with 12 million followers wrote, calling her his "dream baby," while another sent a string of "I love you" messages.

“I’ll eat dat thang like a jar,” said this account with 6.2m followers.

More flirtation from a verified account with 2m followers.

The most desperate message, however, came from someone with 8.9 million Instagram followers who offered to "pay you for ya time."

"I'll give you 15k just to speak to me and have a conversation. Over the phone or on here. I'll Cash App the money," the message reads.

Another celebrity offered to marry Azalea, and vowed to "protect" her better than she had been by ex Playboi Carti.

"I'll play side n***a step daddy roleplay … whatever role you want me to play," another message pleaded, promising to "do anything for you try me."

Azalea is a new mum to baby Onyx.

One message, seemingly from someone calling himself a "pro rapper," starts with a message asking to "build a friendship and maybe a relationship" - then after not getting a reply, a day and a half later telling her that her "music is crap."

Azalea, in a crop top and tight shorts, danced in front of the messages in the post - with the section of her song repeatedly saying, "Wanna wife me up, I go silent and say, 'Ha-ha-ha.'"

"Ha ha ha as if!?!?! stay outta my DMs uglies," she wrote alongside the post, which has been viewed more than 1.9 million times on TikTok.

