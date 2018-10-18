IKEA launches massive sale

The Tullsta armchair is just one of 400 items included in the massive sale.

IKEA will slash at least 40 per cent from prices of a bunch of items spanning multiple different departments from Thursday.

Shoppers will see dramatic price drops to kitchen appliances, bedroom furniture and general homewares

The massive sale across Australia starts Thursday and will run until Sunday, 21 October.

The store is already loved by Aussies for affordably priced furniture, flatpacks and fake potplants that you'll recognise in cafes across the nation but this sale will make shoppers love it even more.

This wild sale is only available "while stocks last" so if you're ready for your next flatpack session, get in quick!

Some of the deals to be snatched up include: An oven for $179 (was $299), An extendable bed for $99 (was $169), and a multipurpose armchair for $69 (was $129).

In need of a new coffee table? This sale could see you pick one up for just $59.

The massive reduction will apply to hundreds of items across stores but products vary from store to store so be sure to check online before heading out with the hopes of redecorating your home.

The Lagan oven was $299, now at $179, it's an absolute bargain.

"Join us for the Ikea clearance sale as we send off some of our favourite products with a bang. Head in store to see the last of our bestsellers at an incredible price" Ikea sales manager Mark Mitchinson told Daily Mail Australia.

The sale is available in-store only and not valid for online purchases and you can get your hands on these deals from Thursday through until Sunday.

There's your weekend plans sorted. You are welcome.