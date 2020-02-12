IKEA pays mum $319 for secondhand furniture

Not into hacking furniture? Just take it back. Source: Facebook / Claire Henderson

When Claire Henderson decided it was time to get rid of her nine-year-old dining table and four year-old set of chairs, she didn't take the route that many of us think is the best way to earn some cash: sell it on Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace.

When the Perth mum-of-two tried to sell her good-condition IKEA table and six chairs would online for $250 but had no interest, she used her phone to tap into a little-known program that the retail giant launched last October.

Claire found that her furniture was eligible for IKEA's 'Buy-Back Scheme', which allows customers to return their old furniture to any store in Australia and receive a voucher in return. She didn't even need her receipt!

It took just a few minutes to register her items here and get an estimate on what she would receive once she delivered them back to the store.

She and her husband then took the fully-assembled items on a ute and trailer to their nearest store and were handed a very impressive $319 gift voucher - thank you very much!

"We were very pleasantly surprised how much we got back," Claire told Kidspot.

"To get $319 back in store credit was very worth it! We used the credit to purchase a new dining table at IKEA."

Claire was so thrilled at her windfall that she shared it with members of the IKEA Mums Australia group.

"**ikea buy back scheme** We've twice taken items back for Ikea to "buy back" and it's awesome. Such a great idea. We took back these table & chairs yesterday and ended up getting a $319 store credit! We couldn't sell these on marketplace/gumtree for $250! https://www.ikea.com/ms/en_AU/media/pdf/terms_2020/Buy-Back-Terms-and-Conditions-110119.pdf" she posted.

Despite the scheme going nationwide in October last year, many members were shocked to discover it existed.

"Errrmmm say what?" one wrote.

"I never knew about this ... well done Ikea," another said.

A few were clued into the money-saving idea, saying they had reaped its benefits too.

"I loved it as well," one commented. "We were trying to sell one of the Poang rocking chairs for $70. Took it to Ikea and they gave us a $90 store credit!"

On its website, IKEA states that users of the scheme will be issued with an IKEA refund card for the agreed buy-back value of the product, which are redeemable for up to three years from the date of issue.

Products are then placed in the "AS-IS" section for resale, or disposed of in a responsible way if it can't be sold.

You'll have to return the item fully assembled and in full working order.

There is a list of items that aren't currently eligible:

Non-IKEA products

Home furnishing accessories including lighting and textiles, add on units, and componentry

Products that have been used outside including outdoor furniture

Mattresses and bed textiles (such as blankets and mattress toppers)

Kitchens including bench tops, cabinets and fronts

Modular wardrobes and accessories

Electrical appliances

Children's and baby products (such as cots, mattresses and change tables)

To check if your furniture is eligible for a buy-back and to get an estimate, click here.

