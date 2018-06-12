Menu
Login
Three men are sweating on the impending decision of Craig Bellamy. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Three men are sweating on the impending decision of Craig Bellamy. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Rugby League

Coaching trio wait on Bellamy decision

by Joe McDonough
12th Jun 2018 3:16 PM

FORMER Broncos playmaker Ben Ikin believes Queensland State of Origin coach is the man to lead the Brisbane despite being relegated to back-up status as the NRL club seeks to secure a new coach.

Current Broncos coach Wayne Bennett's contract expires at the end of 2019 but the club has already launched a bid to secure Melbourne Storm mentor Craig Bellamy on a lucrative deal.

Bellamy is expected to announce his future as early as Tuesday, and if he sticks with the Storm, Walters is reportedly in competition with Paul Green and rookie sensation Anthony Seibold.

But Ikin rates Walters above the others, and says "he is good enough, big enough and has a strong enough character, to move past" the fact he is only seen as a back-up option.

"If you remember, when Kevvy got the (Queensland) job he did it as last man standing. He tells the joke about how Alf (Allan Langer) rang him up and asked to speak to Steven Bradbury," Ikin said.

Speaking on NRL360, Ikin expected Walters to take it in his stride despite being groomed for the role before Bellamy came into the equation.

"To be able to accept the [Queensland] job that way, push it to one side and get on with the business of winning an Origin series... He didn't just do it once, he did it twice," Ikin said.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Maroons coach Kevin Walters.

Ikin went further saying he can't see Walters' management of the Maroons rebuild "ever being rivalled in sport".

Seibold is the bolter in the conversation, with reports emerging at the weekend that he had support from members of the Brisbane hierarchy after Souths' impressive start to the season.

But league commentator Phil Rothfield said it's hard to fathom that a coach of 13 NRL games experience could be picked up by the "major rugby league franchise in the country".

"I found it a bit hard to believe," Rothfield said.

"What the Broncos showed by chasing Craig Bellamy is that they didn't want Wayne Bennett from 2020 onwards.

"They'd also already put feelers out for Paul Green before they went for Craig Bellamy. If you're asking me who will coach in 2020 I'd say Kevin Walters."

Related Items

anthony seibold brisbane broncos craig bellamy kevin walters melbourne storm south sydney rabbitohs wayne bennett

Top Stories

    Proserpine River crocs go toe to toe

    Proserpine River crocs go toe to toe

    News IT'S not every day you see two 3.8 meter crocs facing off and butting heads in the Proserpine River.

    After two years in rehab, this turtle is swimming free

    After two years in rehab, this turtle is swimming free

    News Brodie has an incredible recovery story thanks to local crews.

    A-Grade deal Crocs 80pt hammer blow to seal second spot

    A-Grade deal Crocs 80pt hammer blow to seal second spot

    News A-Grade deal Crocs 80pt hammer blow to seal second spot.

    Council delivers 'Growing Our Region' Budget

    Council delivers 'Growing Our Region' Budget

    News Council delivers 'Growing Our Region' Budget.

    Local Partners