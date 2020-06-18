‘I’ll let him know’: Druggie dad to tell son truth of crime

Alberto Ortiz pleaded guilty to four charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

"WHAT are you going to tell your son?"

The question was posed to Alberto Ortiz by an Ipswich Magistrate when he appeared before the court, facing four drug offences.

Just over a month ago, when police searched the 40-year-old painter's Redbank Plains unit, officers found several bags of dried marijuana, MDMA, a set of scales and a bong fashioned from a coke bottle, which had the appearance of having been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told Ipswich Magistrates Court police had executed a search warrant bright and early on May 15.

"(Police asked) if there was any property (in the home) that did not belong to him and (Ortiz) stated all the property in there belonged to him," Sgt Dick said.

"When asked if he wanted to declare any items, he said he had some cannabis and a bong."

Sgt Dick said police found marijuana in a white plastic bowl on the kitchen bench and a small amount of it on the dining table.

"(There were also) two clipseal bags containing cannabis located inside tallboy drawers in the kitchen area and one clipseal bag on the top shelf of the pantry cupboard," he said.

The total weight of the marijuana came to 92 grams.

But more drugs were stashed in Ortiz's unit, the court heard.

"Inside the kitchen cupboard above the fridge, police located a small clipseal bag containing a small quantity of green powder," Sgt Dick said.

"It had the appearance of being MDMA and weighed less than a gram."

Police found a set of digital scales and a bong, made from a plastic soft drink bottle with a silver pipe inserted into the side.

"It had dirty water inside the utensil and burnt residue on the cone piece, suspected obviously of being used to smoke cannabis," Sgt Dick said.

In court for a first mention, Ortiz declined Magistrate David Shepherd's invitation to enlist legal advice.

The court heard Ortiz had no criminal history and was father to a 17-year-old son who lived with his mother, but with whom he had regular contact.

"What are you going to tell him when he asks what you did today?" Mr Shepherd asked Ortiz.

"At that age, someone needs guidance and someone to look up to and this doesn't help that process."

Ortiz told Mr Shepherd he would tell his son the truth.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, which included two counts of possession dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing used utensils or pipes.

He was fined $750 for all four charges and the items were ordered to be forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.

