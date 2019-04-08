Illegal fishing risks huge fine

PEOPLE caught fishing in green zones risk a $2100 fine and a possible conviction.

Residents and tourists in the Whitsundays are being encouraged to report people fishing illegally in no-take green zones of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Queensland Parks and Wildlife and key on-water and community partners launched the Protect Your Patch Whitsunday campaign at Airlie Beach today to target poaching from no-take green zones, which threatens the health of the Reef.

GBRMPA field management assistant director Ben Kettle is calling on the community to do their part to help protect their patch.

He acknowledged that most recreational fishers do the right thing, but there's always a percentage who think occasionally poaching doesn't do any harm.

"Locals may be surprised to hear that half of the recreational fishers caught illegal fishing in green zones in the Whitsundays live in Airlie Beach,” he said.

He said it's important that residents and visitors were aware of the zones and encourages anyone who thinks they've been privy to illegal fishing activity to report it.

"Every act of illegal activity threatens the Reef and its chance of recovery,” he said.

Mr Kettle said people can report poaching anonymously by calling the free 24-hour hotline number on 1800 380 048 or online at www.gbrmpa.gov.au/report-an-incident

He added people doing the wrong thing are more likely to be caught, as the authority continues to crack down on illegal fishing hotspots with targeted aerial and vessel patrols day and night.

"When someone fishes illegally it puts the health of the Great Barrier Reef at risk, at a time when the Reef in the Whitsundays is under increasing pressure post cyclone Debbie and other impacts.

"By playing your part you are helping to keep the Whitsundays a special place for the community and visitors.”

Zoning maps are available at www.gbrmpa.gov.au and Marine Park zoning information is on our Eye on the Reef free app.