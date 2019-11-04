Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKING MUSIC: Cadence Manfield with the new piano donated by Rural Aid.
MAKING MUSIC: Cadence Manfield with the new piano donated by Rural Aid.
Crime

Illegal counterfeit pianos making music in Warwick schools

Tessa Flemming
4th Nov 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THESE illegal pianos were destined to be used for firewood, but thanks to the quick thinking of some generous minds, they have been given a second life, bringing smiles and music to Southern Downs kids.

When police seized 10 pianos that had been made with counterfeit Australian-made logos, they had two options: destroy them or donate them.

Luckily, for Rural Aid's Wayne Thomson, they knew just the person to talk to.

Mr Thomson, who manages Rural Aid's gifted students program, couldn't quite believe the offer when he first heard it.

"They went 'could you use some pianos?' And we're not going to turn that down," Mr Thomson said.

Last Friday, the charity finally got to donate half of the ten pianos, gifting them to schools in need, including Inglewood Primary School, Warwick West State School, Warwick Central State School, Warwick Christian College and Killarney P - 10 State School.

Warwick Central's instrumental music teacher Bruce Eddiehausen said the donation was a game changer.

"Until now, we had a 100-year-old piano that doesn't work and we've got people here who can play piano but they just can't play that," Mr Eddiehausen said.

"This school has a particularly gifted choir, accompanied by a pianist, so to finally have the choir singing with that is just brilliant.

"We're not just getting this piano for the next five years, these kids' grandchildren will still be listening to this piano."

Mr Eddiehausen said the gift was something the struggling region would never be able to afford on its own.

"At the moment, there's just no money and if we did have some money, we certainly wouldn't be flashing it around on a piano.

"To get a gift of that magnitude in all the schools is amazing."

counterfeit crime editors picks music pianos
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dangerous driver leaves Proserpine court in handcuffs

        premium_icon Dangerous driver leaves Proserpine court in handcuffs

        Crime Man to await verdict in police custody after recklessly hooning along town's streets.

        Frecklington wants drones to monitor sharks in Whitsundays

        premium_icon Frecklington wants drones to monitor sharks in Whitsundays

        Politics Opposition leader visits Airlie to push for aerial surveillance.

        GALLERY: Welcoming in Bowen's most beautiful little bubs

        premium_icon GALLERY: Welcoming in Bowen's most beautiful little bubs

        Community Did you welcome an adorable little bub this weekend?

        Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife

        premium_icon Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife

        Business Almost 100 businesses were put into liquidation