Illness cuts short Avdulla’s day at the Farm

Jockey Brenton Avdulla reacts after riding Montrachet to win race 3, 3YO Fillies Maiden SW, during Rosehill Gardens Race Day at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

JOCKEY Brenton Avdulla was stood down from rides at Warwick Farm on Wednesday due to illness but is confident he will be back to ride on day two of The Championships at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Avdulla put it down to a tough few weeks of wasting which included riding at 51kg.

"I didn't wake up until 12pm on Sunday (after Saturday's meeting)," he said. "Maybe it has something to do with all the training and riding light.

"After the past two weeks I didn't take rides tomorrow (at Wyong) on purpose."

Avdulla said he would be fine to ride on Saturday but he will need a medical clearance.

He has Group 1 rides on Libran in the Sydney Cup and Eckstein in the Coolmore Legacy Stakes.

WARWICK FARM REVIEW

RACE 1

GEM Song always looked like a winner at home but he still had to go out and do it on race day and he didn't let trainer Kris Lees down at Warwick Farm.

The Your Song colt took out the first event on the card for two-year-olds when beating the Godolphin runner Colombia by a long neck. Lees said it was good to get off the mark straight away with the Gooree Stud runner.

"He's shown us enough at home and has been quite tractable in everything he's done and I think he showed that today," he said. "He got away quite clean, got into the right spot and it was a good win. He's a progressive colt and he's got some nice racing in him over the winter. We'll stay in Sydney for now and see if he's up to a better level in time."

Jason Collett saluted on Gem Song. Picture: AAP

Jockey Jason Collett said Lees had educated him well ahead of his debut run and that he was a "very natural" horse.

"He was probably looking for cover but he did it so easily and gave a nice kick," Collett said. "I was always going to vulnerable late and he's on the way up and it's exciting."

RACE 2

HUGH Bowman returned from illness to steer three-year-old Omineca home over 1600m at Warwick Farm. Bowman missed day one of The Championships with a virus but was back to his best before Saturday's ride on Winx.

"I feel great. It's my first day back on a nice warm day," Bowman said.

"He trialled well the other day and he's a horse that had shown the stable a fair bit. The fast speed allowed him to get into a really good rhythm and he finished off strongly."

Group 1 glory could be on the horizon for the son of Makfi.

"He feels to me like a 2400m horse as long as his racing manners allow him to do that. He might be a Queensland Derby proposition," Bowman said.

Hugh Bowman was back in the winner’s circle with Omineca at Warwick Farm. Picture: AAP

RACE 3

HIGHER Ground outstayed stablemate Cedarwood in winning a Benchmark 74 Handicap (1600m) at Warwick Farm on Saturday and he too could be headed towards the Queensland Derby with stablemate Omineca.

Jockey Lee Magorrian said he would be even better over more ground.

"I got a beautiful run midfield and the horse relaxed beautifully for me," he said. "I got on my bike at the 550m and got him into the race. He'll really relish 2000m and 2400m soon and today was a strong win over the mile. With some sting out of the track over 2400m, it (Queensland Derby) will be right up his alley."

RACE 4

THE real Molten turned up to Warwick Farm when defeating Up Trumpz thanks to a lovely Blake Shinn ride. The three-year-old has been a slightly frustrating horse for Team Snowden, but he pleased them with a great all-the-way win.

"If you saw him work in the morning you'd think he'd be in Group races. If he starts to show that at the track you'll see him in Saturday races, not Wednesday ones," said co-trainer Peter Snowden.

"I was really disappointed with his Wyong run last start. It was really soft because he was there to win but he didn't give a lot but the blinkers gave him a bit of Dutch courage today. While he's out there he's not thinking about anything and some horses just want a bit of encouragement and it worked for him today."

Trainer Peter Snowden was impressed with Molten.

Shinn took advantage of the rail being 5m out and judged the ride perfectly.

"He always travelled really well with on-pace favours but he still had to be able to capitalise on that," Shinn said. "He put it together really well and it was never in doubt."

RACE 5

ADAM Hyeronimus knew after Good Weather's first-up run at Hawkesbury that he would be a much better winning chance second-up and he didn't dissappijnt by winning well at Warwick Farm.

He finished less than two lengths off Revenire last start and despite a slight doubt in the running, he fought hard to win for Nowra trainer Richard Butler who said the beach and river lifestyle down the coast suited his horse.

Hyeronimus said it was an encouraging win moving forward.

"He went well. He jumped well, put himself there and the speed was nice and genuine throughout," he said. "I had him off the bridle a long way from home and not where I wanted to be, but I always knew he'd pick up and be strong late off his first-up run.

"I just had to nurse him for as long as I could and ride him into the bridle before I got at him and once I did he went away with it. He's come back a stronger horse this preparation and he's progressive."