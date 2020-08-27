‘I’m an ex-miner, I support Adani, support all coal mines’

Labor candidate for the Burdekin Mike Brunker has reaffirmed his support for the coal mining industry after explosive claims about the exit of neighbouring Whitsunday candidate were aired earlier this week. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

THE Labor candidate for Burdekin has reaffirmed his support for the coal mining industry amid claims the party's Whitsunday candidate was dumped because of her pro-coal stance.

Dawson MP George Christensen yesterday aired extraordinary claims about former Whitsunday Labor candidate Tracey Cameron's shock exit from the state election race.

"They've ridden roughshod over the wishes of the local Labor branch, and ditched Tracey Cameron because she's pro-coal," he said.

Newly announced Labor candidate for the neighbouring Burdekin electorate Mike Brunker reaffirmed his support for the coal industry and said he did not believe Ms Cameron's stance on coal mining lead to her being asked to step down.

He maintained he would continue to support the coal mining industry and lobby for increased safety in mines across the region.

"My whole foundation of me running is the supporting of the coal industry of Central Queensland," he said.

Former Labor candidate for Whitsundays Tracey Cameron said she had a phone discussion before she exited the party where she was informed ‘the Premier didn’t want me as a candidate here and didn’t think I could win the seat and didn’t like who I was’.

"I'm an ex-miner so I support Adani, I support all coal mines.

"I'm very passionate about the coal industry and believe it's an industry that currently now is carrying all of Australia.

"I'm very solid on the coal industry so I don't think it's because of her being a coal miner."

Mr Brunker said the Burdekin was a "powerhouse seat" that needed to balance the "four pillars" of industry: cane, horticulture, tourism and mining.

Ms Cameron said while Mr Christensen's claims she was "pushed" from the party were correct, her pro-mining stance was likely not the only factor.

"My stance on everything probably had something to do with it," she said.

"It wasn't just mining, my stance on agriculture was huge too.

"The coal mining industry is keeping the southernmost part of the electorate ticking over in the northern beaches area, and pretty much the rest of the electorate is made up of agriculture, particularly the sugar industry.

"My commitment and my dedication was 100 per cent to the community."

The CFMEU quit Queensland's Labor's Left Faction yesterday, saying in a statement they can be "more effective advocates for workers as a voice totally independent of a faction that has lost touch with its core values."

Ms Cameron said she had since "cut all ties" with the Labor Party and thrown her support behind Katter's Australian Party candidate Ciaron Paterson.