‘I’m failing’: Guilty moments almost too much for Phillips

She’s one of the most-loved footballers of the past five years, but the 2021 season hasn’t been easy for Erin Phillips. This is how she bounced back.

For someone who's accustomed to 4am wake-up calls, Erin Phillips will get something of a sleep-in on Grand Final morning.

She'll wake around 7am, before heading to the Crows' West Lakes headquarters around 8.30am so she can start warming up her battle-hardened body in the club's pool. Then will come playing with the kids. Walking the dog. All the while trying to stay calm ahead of one of the biggest games of her football career.

She's soaking it all in, because Phillips knows the end to her glittering sporting career is coming.

"Every time I play, I play like it could be my last game, because it actually could be," she muses.

"I know the end is soon, I don't know if it's this year, or next year, I don't know.

"But I love playing and I always said I would keep playing if I felt good. And I love playing with this group of girls."

Whenever Phillips bows out of professional sport, she will do it as one of the greats of both basketball and football: dual Olympian, two-time WNBA champion, two-time AFLW premiership-winner, two-time AFLW best and fairest.

With retirement bubbling away in the back of her mind, the 35-year-old has been speaking a lot to good friend and former Opals teammate, Lauren Jackson, about how she'll know when the time is right to hang up her footy boots.

"I've been bouncing a lot of stuff off (Lauren), and she said: 'You'll just know, you'll get to a point and it will hit you like a tonne of bricks … you'll be sad, but you'll be happy and relieved because that pressure you've always put on yourself and the expectations of performing every single game will be gone'."

Philips gets the sense that after today's AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane she'll know either way.

"After this game, I'll know, whether it will be one week, two weeks, or that night, it will hit me at some point after the game."

But the fact that her close football confidante, Chelsea Randall, has been sidelined by concussion for the club's tilt at their third premiership, could actually fuel Phillips' desire to play on.

"There is a big part of me that feels that now Chelsea's not playing, I want to help her get back up there again," she says.

"I feel like now there might be a little bit of unfinished business whether we win, lose or draw."

Meanwhile Phillips is carving out a successful radio career that brings similar adrenaline, nerves and vulnerability as her athletic one.

Phillips with wife Tracy Gahan and their kids, Brooklyn, Drew and Blake. Picture: ROY VANDERVEGT

Hers is a busy life that requires a mammoth juggle between 4am alarms to co-host MIX102.3's breakfast show; late-night training sessions; and the love and tears of motherhood to three young kids.

Phillips admits that taking on her full-time radio gig has required a reconfiguration of priorities.

"I knew taking on this role in radio, there would be an element of my football that would suffer, naturally, because of your energy and dividing your time between family, radio and footy. And I had to be OK with my football being third.

"Beforehand, it was family and football, it was there and cemented and anything else would just have to wait. Now I've had to add a third piece, which is huge and demanding and I had to actually be OK with footy suffering.

"There have been times this season when I'm up at 4am, come home to be present with the kids, and before I knew it, it was time to go to training and we'd train, and it would come to 8pm and then we'd have weights and after weights I'd be like: 'OK, I actually couldn't physically go up in the rep because I'd just stay there just to get through'.

"That was really frustrating at times, because I wanted to be perfect in every area, but I just was suffering and even as a parent, the absolute guilt … I'd have guilt moments and just be in tears of 'I'm failing at this, I'm failing at that', I'm just spread so thin sometimes."

But about three weeks into the season, wife Tracy - whom Phillips describes as her rock - stepped in and helped reset her thinking.

Erin Phillips on Adelaide Oval. Picture: TOM HUNTLEY

"Tracy said: 'Football's not going to last forever, the kids aren't going to know that you weren't there all day, and when you're done, you're going to have so much time'."

At that point, Phillips made peace with herself and accepted something that her almost two decades as an elite athlete had not really permitted: "That it's OK to not to do everything perfectly".

The turning point in Phillips' season came in Round 4.

She shook off a case of gastro that swept through her household, had an excellent sleep in a Brisbane hotel room and came out against the Lions at Hickey Park, kicking four goals along with her 21 touches and resetting Adelaide's season, which eventually saw the Crows finish minor premiers.

Phillips may consider her season "imperfect", but she's played all 10 games in 2021, averaging 17.4 touches, 2.3 tackles, 3.1 inside-50s and a career-high five marks. She's kicked 14 goals and 8 eight - her highest individual tally in five seasons.

According to Champion Data, she's averaged 142 ranking points in 2021 - putting her 11th in the league and only behind teammate Ebony Marinoff (averaging 166).

The fact this side has made another grand final - their third in five seasons - brings her immense joy.

"We know we've got something special here and it's not just on the footy field … that's what produces great games and success."

MARINOFF'S SECRET WEAPON TO HANDLE GRAND FINAL TAG

Adelaide's prolific ball-getter Ebony Marinoff knows she'll likely have a target on her back come Saturday's AFLW Grand Final showdown with Brisbane, but she's ready for whatever comes at her.

Marinoff had a monster 35 touches (including 25 kicks) and 13 tackles in last weekend's preliminary final win against Melbourne, making her the record holder for most touches in an AFLW final.

Those 35 touches also equalled the AFLW record for most disposals in a game, set by teammate Anne Hatchard in Round 1, 2020.

The 23-year-old said she was prepared to come under specific attention of the Lions' midfield.

"Potentially (I'll get a tag)," she said.

"I'll just have to work with that.

"The Lions are pretty balanced in the midfield, I'm not sure what they'll do, but I'll be ready for anything that comes at me."

Marinoff is used to be tagging, and worked under former midfield coach Andrew McLeod on specific ways to handle it and she was tagged by Carlton in the 2019 AFLW Grand Final, still managing 19 touches and seven tackles in the Crows' thumping premiership win.

Marinoff and Hatchard combined for 62 touches between them in the prelim, and Marinoff said the two of them were working well together in the middle for the Crows.

"I just want to win, I want to win another premiership," Marinoff said.

"So I've got to do what I've got to do to help the team win and we were able to have a pretty good game (last) weekend.

"Hatchard and I, we're really starting to hit our straps."

The Crows and Lions have each made three Grand Finals in five seasons of the AFLW, with Adelaide winning two (2017 and 2019) and Brisbane losing two (2017 and 2018 against the Western Bulldogs).

But Marinoff said the X-factor of the Lions - including star goalkickers Dakota Davidson and Greta Bodey, All-Australian defender Kate Lutkins and quick midfielders Courtney Hodder and Emily Bates - meant the Crows would be looking to impact the scoreboard from the opening bounce.

"Whenever we do have a battle with the Lions, it's a battle of the contest," she said.

"So starting well that's what we've got to do and get some early goals on the board. The game will be won in the contest.

"Coaches talk about game changers and Dakota definitely is one, but if you look at the form of our backline, Sarah Allan's been amazing all year, just a cool, calm and collected head down there, I'm sure she'll be up for the challenge if she takes her and we'll back in our Team-D to get it done."

The main selection puzzle now facing the Crows is who will fill the Chelsea Randall-sized hole in the squad after their inspiring captain was ruled out of the Grand Final under the AFL's new concussion protocols.

Marinoff said there were eight fit players waiting in the wings for the call-up to the Big Dance.

"(Our non-selected players) have been pushing hard at training and they push us hard to be better," she said.

"I'm glad I'm not on match committee."

But with Randall being able to play across all three lines - and play across them well - the question is whether the match committee will replace Chelsea Randall the defender, or Chelsea Randall the forward?

"One of the biggest things that Doc (coach Matthew Clarke) reiterated in pre-season was that he wanted everyone to be able to play in different positions, because it gives you a bit of X-factor amongst the competition and playing other teams," Marinoff said.

"So a lot of girls have played across a few lines so it will be exciting to see if it's a forward or a back (who comes into the side)."

Originally published as 'I'm failing': Guilty moments almost too much for Phillips