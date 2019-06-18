Menu
Man charged after allegedly threatening to assault police
Man charged after allegedly threatening to assault police
Crime

'I'm going to bury all you cops': Man threatens police

Aisling Brennan
by
18th Jun 2019 10:18 AM
A WOODENBONG man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill police and "bury" them in the ground.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said Ballina police will allege that at 11.50pm on Saturday they were called to a Ballina licensed premises in relation to a Fail to Quit.

Police saw a 22 year old Woodenbong man trying to climb a fence in order to regain entry to a licensed premises.

When he saw police he walked towards them with his fists up and threatened to assault them.

Police took him to the ground and placed him under arrest.

At Ballina Police Station he allegedly said, "I'm going to bury all you cops up the hill in Woodenbong."

He was charged with Fail to Comply With Direction and Intimidate Police, and will appear at Ballina Local Court next month.

