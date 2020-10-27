‘I’m going to f--- you up’: Woman’s threats to neighbour

Maxine Frescon pleaded guilty to public nuisance and a number of drug offences. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer

A GLADSTONE woman who threatened her neighbour told police "if I want to f--- her up I can f--- her up".

Maxine Victoria Frescon, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday to public nuisance as well as possessing drugs and utensils.

Police were called to a Barney Point address on July 28 where an informant, Frescon's neighbour, said she had been on the phone and she heard someone calling her a "sl--, c--- and w----".

Frescon then moved outside and stood at the victim's fence and yelled threats such as "I'm going to f--- you up" and "I'll call child services and get your kids taken off you."

Police attended Frescon's address and Frescon told them "If I want to f--- her up I can f--- her up."

Frescon continued to yell "I'll catch you, c---" and called her a "little junky sl--" causing the victim fear.

The police had been at Frescon's house a few days earlier on July 21 where they located a plate with 1.3g of marijuana and a water pipe.

The court was told this offence occurred two months after Frescon completed a 16-month prison sentence.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said the offence was a neighbourhood dispute that had got out of hand.

Mr Messenger told the court his client had heard a dog barking and heard an altercation across the street.

He said his client had suffered a great deal of childhood trauma and had spent 13 years living on the streets.

He said his client had since left the Gladstone area.

Frescon was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

