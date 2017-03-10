I'm 'interested' in a political career: Former mayor

FORMER Whitsunday mayor Jennifer Whitney is keeping her cards close to her chest about whether she will run for the upcoming state election.

It has been rumoured that Ms Whitney, who was mayor from 2012-16, could stand for One Nation in the seat of Whitsunday.

When asked about her political intentions she said she was not aligned to any political party.

She did not however rule out running.

"I am not a member of the LNP or One Nation," she said.

"I haven't really thought of what I want to do in the future.

"I do like government and I am interested in something across the whole gambit (local, state and federal)."

Ms Whitney didn't shy away from controversy during her time either as mayor or on the council, engaging in a war of words with Mike Brunker over his economic management prior to her tenure at the top.

She also took a range of pro-development positions on a proposed Chinatown and building height regulations, which angered sections of the Whitsunday community.

She was defeated by Andrew Willcox in the local government election held last year.