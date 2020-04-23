'I'm out': American Magpies turns back on home country

Mason Cox is well and truly fed up with America and has decided he's now likely to never return to his home and native land.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Cox captioned the clip "My thoughts on what is happening back home in the US" as he took a look at the current protests taking place from people arguing they shouldn't be forced to remain indoors.

Protests have been taking place across America with locals angry about having to remain indoors to help slow the spread of coronavirus, with many believing what they're being told through the media is a lie.

The protests have seen thousands gather in large groups with many not wearing any protective gear. There is of course others holding signs stating the deadly virus is a lie, while wearing more protective gear than a frontline nurse.

Cox decided it was time to address what was going on and mixed his video with clips of the protests and protestors explaining their reasoning behind the signs.

"Alright well it's been a long time since I've been back to the States but I did some googling just to figure out, you know, what's going on at this time and this is what I came up with," Cox says.

The video then shows a news clip of protestors with one sign reading "social distancing = communism".

"Ok obviously concerning but maybe they have some kind of reasoning, let's hear what they think about the signs behind them," Cox adds.

A protestor is then shown proclaiming: "What do I say to the science? I say I don't believe your science, because I believe my God," a protestor proclaims.

My thoughts on what is happening back home in the US... pic.twitter.com/FFMDjMIqLq — Mason Cox (@masonsixtencox) April 22, 2020

"Ok interesting to say the least, but maybe not everyone has the same opinion, let's try someone else," Cox states before another clip is shown of a protesting again denying the medical experts' opinions.

"Ok, whatever. To each their own. But at least they're protesting peacefully, right?" Cox asks.

The video then shows several man holding high-powered rifles before an armored truck drives through the streets with a man over a megaphone calling for the city to be reopened.

"Well after seeing that I don't know that I'm ever going to leave Australia again. US, it's been real but I'm out," Cox proclaims as the video ends.

Cox headed out to Australian shores back in 2014, after impressing at an AFL combine in Los Angeles, where the Collingwood Football Club signed the big man to their list.

After a year in the VFL spent working on his skills, Cox made his AFL debut in 2016 on ANZAC Day where he joined the first kick, first goal club.

He played in Collingwood's 2018 AFL Grand Final loss to West Coast where he booted two goals.

Originally published as 'I'm out': Yank turns back on America