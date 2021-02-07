‘Still shaking’: Granddad’s terror after stranger takes boy

A grandfather has described the gut-wrenching moment he discovered that his one-year-old grandson had been snatched from the family home in southwest Brisbane.

Police issued an amber alert on Sunday after the boy was taken about 4am from his Darra home allegedly by a man wearing gloves and a medical mask.

The incident was caught on CCTV, which police released publicly as part of the amber alert.

The boy's grandfather who cannot be named said it wasn't until 5am when he discovered his grandson was missing.

"The bedroom door was open and it's normally closed," he said.

"I noticed the bedroom door was open and I made the first initial discovery he wasn't in his cot so we were just trying to work out where he was in the house.

"After we had searched the house we knew there was something wrong and we were straight onto police."

Police want to speak to this man after a toddler was allegedly taken from a Darra home on Sunday morning.

He said the youngster was snatched from his cot while sleeping.

"Everyone was asleep and didn't hear anything, he said.

"He was asleep. He was taken out of his cot."

The grandfather said after phoning police, he reviewed the home's CCTV footage which caught a man in the backyard holding the one-year-old boy. Police are wanting to speak with the man to assist them in their inquiries.

He said the man was able to gain entry into the property after climbing over the side wooden fence.

He said he didn't know who the man was or why the boy had been taken.

"There's no way of ourselves being able to identify him," he said.

"I am still shaking at the fact that knowing a total stranger can be in the house with all the kids asleep and my partner asleep."

The grandfather said the whole family had come to the house after learning the youngster had been snatched.

The little boy taken from his family's home at Darra.

They were inside when the news broke he'd been found.

"(It) was like fireworks going off," he said of the moment he and his desperate family learned the youngster was safe and well.

" Everyone was just really happy. All the family were here waiting and we were all just jumping and cheering that they had found him …"

" … The police service did such an awesome job and so quick."

In the lead up to the young boy being located by police, a neighbour told The Courier-Mail the youngster is "a beautiful little boy," from "a good family."

"It's just heartbreaking," Jan-Maree Caudell, who lives close to the family, said.

"I've met the little boy, a beautiful little boy. They're a good family."

Ms Caudell said she was asleep when a man is alleged to have gained access into the Darra home and taken the boy about 4am.

"I was asleep but the dog will growl at most things he doesn't like and people going past," she said.

"But I was in a dead sleep and didn't hear anything."

She said she did not know the neighbours well, however said they "were always good to each other."

Asked whether she recognised the man from the CCTV footage, she said there were "lots of strangers who walk past."

Police are still investigating and no charges have been laid at this stage.

Originally published as 'I'm still shaking': Grandfather's terror after 'stranger' takes boy