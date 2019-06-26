‘I’m trying to keep it together’: Guy

Guy Sebastian couldn’t hide his disappointment at his team’s performance on Tuesday night.

It's getting to the pointy end of the competition on The Voice Australia and it's clear the coaches are feeling the pressure as much as the contestants.

On Tuesday night's episode, Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem were forced to eliminate one person from each of their teams based on their performances that night.

Despite giving it their best, Sebastian's four finalists Mitch Paulson, Jack Vidgen, Elsa Clement and Chynna Taylor received mixed feedback from the other coaches.

When it came time to send one of the four finalists home, a clearly disappointed Sebastian didn't hide how he felt about his team's performances.

"Look as a coach I realise we are a team and it's team Guy. I can't sit here and just say that I feel like tonight wasn't our best and it's your fault," he said bluntly.

"It's also my fault, (and) as someone who knows the power of a show like this I just feel like I set the bar really high. And I'm trying to keep it together, but I'm just so down at myself as well."

Sebastian's negative comments seemed to take the other coaches by surprise, with Goodrem interrupting to say the singer was "great" in his job on The Voice.

Acknowledging he was being "very doom and gloom" and his team was still "awesome", Sebastian said they would use the night as motivation for the rest of the series.

"I just feel like we've got so much more to do and I guess tonight this is the last time I can keep you guys in the competition. After tonight it really is up to the public and so I'm determined to just get back on this horse as a coach and to really deliver next week," he said.

Sebastian decided to keep Vidgen and Taylor in the competition first before turning to Clement and Paulson to make his final decision.

Sebastian’s final four failed to impress all the coaches.

"You guys are really what I was excited to find on this show - two young artists who haven't had as much experience as these two that have gone through," he said.

"Look, the honest truth is tonight I think the grandeur of this final kind of swallowed you both a little bit. And I don't think you were the best versions of yourself, and I'm partly to blame for that, of course."

Sebastian then eliminated Clement, with the 20-year-old tearful as she expressed disappointment in her singing that night.

"I'm not really proud of the performance I did, it wasn't my best I'm going to be honest," she said.

"But I really appreciate everyone here and the support."

Goodrem said Sebastian and his team shouldn't be too hard on themselves.

As host Sonia Kruger and Sebastian hugged the eliminated singer goodbye, Goodrem attempted to lighten the mood.

"Can I just say there is so much pressure to get to the finals and you all did great!" She exclaimed.

"And you are amazing Guy. It's the first finals, it's a big deal and under the pressure you did great guys, it's not easy."

The Voice Australia continues Monday 7.30pm on Channel 9