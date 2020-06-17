Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Comfit image release, Mungindi wounding
Comfit image release, Mungindi wounding
News

Image released of man behind face stabbing

Georgie Adams
16th Jun 2020 5:53 PM | Updated: 17th Jun 2020 5:48 AM

DETECTIVES have released an image of a man to assist their investigation of a stockman who was stabbed in the face during a violent attack in Mungindi.

Detectives from St George Criminal Investigation Branch are trying to locate the offender who stabbed the 30-year-old stockman who was mustering cattle on Noondoo Mungindi Rd on Sunday, June 14.

The stockman spotted a man attempted to remove a 'cattle ahead sign'.

The two men engaged in a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical confrontation during which the stockman was slashed in the cheek and the forearm with a knife that the man had retrieved from his nearby Ute.

The stockman drove himself to Munginidi Hospital about 11.30am.

A Southwest Hospital and Health Service spokesman confirmed the stockman was treated by hospital staff on arrival and was discharged about 11.45am.

"We are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision who may have been driving on the Carnarvon Highway around that time of the day to help investigators," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The man is described as 185cm tall, skinny build, mid length sandy blonde hair and wearing a red flanny and blue jeans.

He was last seen driving towards the Carnarvon Hwy with his vehicle described as a late 1990s or early 2000s model, white Toyota Hilux single cab utility with a swag, tarp and water bottles in the tray.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001238207 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

detectives st george police wanted man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State targets ‘green economy’ with $10m new minerals boost

        premium_icon State targets ‘green economy’ with $10m new minerals boost

        Politics Premier says COVID-19 has accelerated demand for new minerals.

        • 17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        • 17th Jun 2020 5:17 AM
        Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        premium_icon Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg blasts Queensland border shutdown as windfall awaits

        • 17th Jun 2020 5:08 AM
        Complete overhaul: Cops in department under LNP plan

        premium_icon Complete overhaul: Cops in department under LNP plan

        Politics LNP’s plan to overhaul department from the top down

        • 17th Jun 2020 5:03 AM
        • 1 YAKAttack