Images of Hamilton Island broadcast nationally

IMAGES of Hamilton Island - back up and running post Cyclone Debbie - are being broadcast to the nation this morning, via live crosses on Channel 9's Today Show.

Although popular presenter Lisa Wilkinson is not on the island, a Nine Network cameraman is filming from the marina precinct, showing just how much it has already bounced back from the category four storm.

Damage in the Reef View Hotel: The Hamilton Island CEO talking to Steven Ciobo about the damage in the Reef View Hotel.

He has already interviewed Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke and is awaiting the arrival of Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo for the next live cross.

Tune in now to watch.