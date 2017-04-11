27°
Images of Hamilton Island broadcast nationally

11th Apr 2017 7:57 AM

IMAGES of Hamilton Island - back up and running post Cyclone Debbie - are being broadcast to the nation this morning, via live crosses on Channel 9's Today Show.

Although popular presenter Lisa Wilkinson is not on the island, a Nine Network cameraman is filming from the marina precinct, showing just how much it has already bounced back from the category four storm.

He has already interviewed Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke and is awaiting the arrival of Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo for the next live cross.

Tune in now to watch.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  channel 9 cyclone debbie hamilton island live cross

While damage on the ground was severe, seeing the devastation from above paints an entirely different picture.

