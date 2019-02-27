Immediate parole after stealing meat and clothes

THEFTS: A man was sentenced to two years prison but granted immediate parole.

THEFTS: A man was sentenced to two years prison but granted immediate parole. Peter Carruthers

A MAN who stole almost $500 worth of clothes and six packs of meat while on a probation order has been sentenced to six months prison, but was given immediate parole.

Shane Arthur Douglas Gardiner, 36, from Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to two counts of stealing and one of contravening a probation order.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Gardiner stole six meats packs from Aldi in Brassall, putting them in a cooler bag and walking out without paying, on December 5.

Mr Beamish said Gardiner also stole several pairs of shorts and shirts from Rip Curl in Airlie Beach - putting them in his backpack and telling a shop attendant "you can't touch me”.

The court heard Gardiner was picked up by police when they saw his riding a bicycle in Island Drive, Cannonvale with no helmet and discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

He was also on probation at the time.

Gardiner's solicitor Danny Yarrow told the court his client was addicted to drugs and planned to exchange the stolen clothes for drugs.

Mr Yarrow said Gardiner stole the meat because he had gone to visit family and did not have anything to contribute.

Gardiner was sentenced to six months prison for stealing the clothes and six months for stealing the meat.

He was also fined $500 for breaching probation and ordered to pay $490.64 in restitution to Rip Curl.

He was also re-sentenced on the charges he previously received probation for, with several including prison terms.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead ordered the prison terms to be concurrent, with a maximum of six months.

Mr Muirhead also granted Gardiner immediate parole.