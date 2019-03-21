Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brett Searle.
Brett Searle. Peter Holt
Crime

Violent offender who made machete threat released

Janessa Ekert
by
21st Mar 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIAL violent offender jailed for brutally bashing a friend with a pool cue has breached his suspended imprisonment sentence for the second time.

Brett William Searle was handed a three-year jail term for attacking a man and breaking his jaw after finding a child's image on a USB drive.

Mackay District Court heard he had been out of jail only seven months when he first breached the suspended sentence after he threatened a man on the street that he would go and get a machete.

He then tried to punch him several times. As a result, Searle's suspended sentence was extended for 12 months.

The most recent breach of his suspended sentence related to contravening a court order.

Judge Deborah Richards activated the suspended sentence, jailing Searle for six months with immediate parole release.

More Stories

mackay court mackay crime mackay district court suspended sentence
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    This proposed memorial is long overdue

    premium_icon This proposed memorial is long overdue

    News This local committee have less than a year to organise a memorial, for 14 people who lost their lives in a severe weather event almost 50 years ago.

    • 21st Mar 2019 8:00 AM
    Familiar face considers council comeback bid

    premium_icon Familiar face considers council comeback bid

    Council News Peter Ramage's resignation leaves a vacancy.

    Bowen strikes a rising partnership

    premium_icon Bowen strikes a rising partnership

    Business Partnership between Japan and Bowen.

    Tick in man's back causes police call-out

    premium_icon Tick in man's back causes police call-out

    Crime Man says he "lost the plot” over tick.