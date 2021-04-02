‘Impatient’ driver’s almost fatal mistake

An impatient driver is lucky to be alive after botching an overtake attempt and having a near miss with oncoming traffic.

The Nissan Pulsar driver was caught on a truck's dashcam travelling on Johnsons Rd in Forest Lake, Queensland.

In the footage, posted to Dashcam Owners Australia, the truck driver can be seen beginning to pick up speed after a red light when the black Pulsar swerves onto the shoulder of the road in a last-ditch attempt to overtake him.

The Pulsar attempting to overtake.

Instead of getting back onto the road after the overtake, the Pulsar loses control, swerving into oncoming traffic.

The car clips a truck, which managed to swerve and potentially save the Pulsar driver's life, before it slams into a fence off the road.

The oncoming truck managed to swerve and avoid the car.

The driver veered across the road.

The truck driver was furious at the driver's near-miss, yelling "you're a f**king idiot" as he drove past the crash scene.

The Pulsar driver appeared to be unharmed in the truck driver's footage, with pieces of broken fence strewn around him.

The driver broke a fence.



The footage garnered more than a thousand comments after it was posted to Dashcam Owners Australia's Facebook page.

Many commenters praised both truck drivers - the one who was overtaken and the one who managed to swerve to avoid the oncoming Pulsar.

"Great drive job by old mate in the flat bed, who would have been unsighted until the last second. Otherwise the Pulsar driver would be having his funeral next week," one person wrote.

"So satisfying to watch for multiple reasons, as a truck driver this is downright the biggest issue for us, people racing to get in front, thankfully no one innocent was involved and maybe the knob driving may change their driving habits now," another said.

