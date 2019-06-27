Importance of suicide awareness round seen across all ages

Jasmine Peters and Tarah Westera will go head-to-head this weekend.

Jasmine Peters and Tarah Westera will go head-to-head this weekend. Aidan Cureton

WHILE it will be business as usual on the field for the Run for MI Life round, Souths Sharks player Tarah Westera said Mackay women would stand a bit taller while they support suicide awareness this weekend.

Westera's 9 to 5 is with support group for StandBy, which focuses on supporting those impacted by suicide.

The odd sock round is the combination of her passions for football and good mental health.

The South player understands the importance a conversation can have, and hopes to share her knowledge with other players in the region.

Being a regular presence in the women's rugby league competition, Westera has seen the support the round has generated in its six-year run.

"When I go out there (to play) there are a lot of representatives to support the round who have lost someone or have someone who is going through things.”

She is expecting a hard-fought match against Brothers this Sunday but is more interested in spreading awareness.

"The girls always play a hard game but it's always good fun going out there, wearing these socks and having a chat about awareness with your mates,” she said.

Brothers player, Jasmine Peters, who is one of the younger RLM competitors said it was important for the topic to be displayed across all age groups.

"If you're young you're still trying to find where you fit in the world,” she said.

"You're trying to find your society, social groups, family.

"Having support like this is really important to have when you're young.”