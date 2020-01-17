Important information to know before you hit the polls

WHITSUNDAY residents will take to the polls in late March for council elections, however there are some changes to be aware of when voting this year.

The boundaries for the divisions shifted in November after a proposal from the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

The Electoral Commission made the change in an effort to ensure the six divisions reflect an proportion of current population numbers as well as potential growth in divisions.

The ECQ said the change would “generate the most sustainable enrolment outcome while also addressing connectivity concerns raised within many of the public submissions”.

When voting in council elections on March 28, the following changes will be in place regarding electoral boundaries.

The new boundaries of the six Whitsunday Regional Council divisions. Image: Supplied.

Division 1

Added

Cape Conway locality (Conway State Forest and National Park)

Division 2

Added

All of Woodwark

Removed

The Cape Conway locality (State Forest and National Park) was transferred to Division 1.

Brandy Creek and a portion of Cannon Valley was transferred to Division 5.

Division 3

Added

The remainder of Proserpine and the entire Crystal Brook, Lake Proserpine, Dittmer, Kelsey Creek, Silver Creek, Pauls Pocket, Andromache, Goorganga Creek, Thoopara, Gunyarra, Goorganga Plains and Lethebrook suburbs.

Removed

Mount Julian, Mount Marlow and its portion of Cannon Valley were transferred to Division 5.

Division 4

Added

The remainder of Bogie, part of Bowen and the entire Gumlu and Guthalungra localities were transferred from Division 6.

Removed

The remainder of Woodwark was transferred to Division 2.

The remainder of Proserpine and the entire Crystal Brook, Lake Proserpine, Dittmer, Kelsey Creek, Silver Creek, Pauls Pocket, Andromache, Goorganga Creek, Thoopara, Gunyarra, Goorganga Plains and Lethebrook suburbs was transferred to Division 3.

Hydeaway Bay, Dingo Beach, Cape Gloucester, Gregory River, Riordanvale, Sugarloaf, Strathdickie, Myrtlevale, Mount Pluto and Foxdale was transferred to Division 5.

Division 5

Added

Brandy Creek and part of Cannon Valley was gained from Division 2.

Mount Julian, Mount Marlow and part of Cannon Valley was gained from Division 3.

Hydeaway Bay, Dingo Beach, Cape Gloucester, Gregory River, Riordanvale, Sugarloaf, Strathdickie, Myrtlevale, Mount Pluto and Foxdale were gained from Division 4

Removed

A portion of the Bowen locality was transferred to Divisions 4 and 6.

Division 6

Added

A portion of the Bowen locality was gained from Division 5.

Removed

A part of Bowen, the remainder of Bogie and the entire Guthalungra and Gumlu localities were transferred to Division 4.

For an interactive map of what division you fall under, click here.