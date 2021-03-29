Impressive hi-tech ship to help inject $4.3M into Airlie

Royal Caribbean International's high-tech cruise ship Quantum of the Seas is set to stop in Airlie Beach during the 2022/23 season. Photo: Royal Caribbean International

A major cruise company has announced ships in its fleet will make seven port calls in Airlie Beach across 2022 and 2023, injecting an estimated $4.3 million into the economy.

Royal Caribbean International’s 2022/23 Australian season is now on sale and travellers will be able to hop on three impressive ships from October 2022.

They are the technologically-advanced Quantum of the Seas, which will sail from Brisbane, as well as Ovation of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas, which will both sail from Sydney.

Royal Caribbean has dubbed Quantum of the Seas the biggest and most-high tech ship to ever sail from Queensland, with the vessel featuring impressive attractions like a skydiving simulator and 18 dining options.

Quantum of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas will make seven calls into Airlie Beach, including one overnight stay.

Royal Caribbean International estimates Airlie Beach will benefit from $4.3 million in passenger spend across the port calls.

The ships will also call into Cairns and Port Douglas.

All three ships are expected to inject around $151 million into the Australian economy.

Royal Caribbean International, Australia and New Zealand managing director Gavin Smith said Quantum Class ships were in a league of their own in Australian waters.

“This calibre of ship isn’t seen elsewhere in this region and their technological innovation and modern hardware open up a new audience to cruising,” he said.

“Along with fan-favourite Radiance, they offer variety and adventure that can’t be matched – it will be time to turn holiday-making up full throttle in 2022/23.”

Travellers will be able to choose from 66 cruises across the three ships and enjoy trips throughout Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji and Loyalty Islands.

Refundable deposits are available for 2022/23 sailings, which allows guests to retrieve their deposit up to 70 days before sailing for most cruises.

For more information, click here or phone 1800 754 500.