Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 27

BENJAMIN RHUBEN CHARLES STRONG

BRAYDEN ANDREW SENSE

CODY WALKER

FAITH TAYLOR

GLENN PAUL MATTHEWS

JAMES JATTAN

KAMODIE WILLIAMS

KHODR MUSRI

LEWIS PERRETT

MISTY LEE ROBERTS

MULUGETA WELDEYESUS GEBREMARIAM

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

RICHARD BARRY HOSKINS

SUSAN JOYCE BUTTON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More Stories

coffs coast crime coffs harbour courts coffs harbour crime court lists
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES couple side-by-side in emergencies and on awards podium

        Premium Content SES couple side-by-side in emergencies and on awards podium

        Local Faces They’ve spent almost 30 years helping the Whitsundays in times of strife and now they’ve been named joint Citizens of the Year.

        10 interesting items on agenda for first council meeting

        Premium Content 10 interesting items on agenda for first council meeting

        Council News An Anzac memorial at Hydeaway Bay, project funding switch in Collinsville...

        FULL LIST: Whitsunday Australia Day award winners unveiled

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Whitsunday Australia Day award winners unveiled

        Community High achievers from around the region have been recognised at ceremonies in...

        Unofficial long weekend sizzles to tune of $300m

        Premium Content Unofficial long weekend sizzles to tune of $300m

        Business Final fling of summer tips $300 million into state’s economy