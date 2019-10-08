Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All the people fronting Bowen Magistrates Court today.
All the people fronting Bowen Magistrates Court today. serggn
Crime

IN COURT: 16 people appearing in Bowen court today

Georgia Simpson
by
8th Oct 2019 8:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in the Bowen court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Bowen Magistrates Court today, October 8.

NOTE: This list is updated every Tuesday.

Allwood, Phillip Michael

Campbell, Semone Kushula Grace

Cordes, Sasha Teresa Elizabeth

Dye, Sharon Linda

Hicks, Garry Ian

Lee, Gabrielle Eden

Macs-Martin, Gabriel Asha

Marshall, Robert Luke

Matheson, James Anthony, Mr

Neate, Noah Alexander

Ofahulu, Pauliasi Tekitau

Poli, Leigh David

Saez, Megan Carol

Sgarbossa, Mark Guiseppe, Mr

Smith, Tracy

Tetley, Brenten Trevour

bowen magistrates court
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Councillors weigh in on voting boundary debate

    premium_icon Councillors weigh in on voting boundary debate

    Council News A proposed change to the boundaries for the electoral division of the Whitsunday Regional Council has proved contentious for residents and councillors.

    Teen son fronts court, parents cough up cash for fines

    premium_icon Teen son fronts court, parents cough up cash for fines

    Crime Category H weapon discovered in Whitsundays home.

    Behind the scenes work gets a national award nomination

    premium_icon Behind the scenes work gets a national award nomination

    News Hard work and a love of the job have been rewarded for this local

    Here's how ScoMo can help reduce our unemployment levels

    premium_icon Here's how ScoMo can help reduce our unemployment levels

    Politics Business leader believes we need more public sector jobs.