IN COURT: 16 people appearing in Bowen court today

EACH week a number of people appear in the Bowen court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Bowen Magistrates Court today, October 8.

NOTE: This list is updated every Tuesday.

Allwood, Phillip Michael

Campbell, Semone Kushula Grace

Cordes, Sasha Teresa Elizabeth

Dye, Sharon Linda

Hicks, Garry Ian

Lee, Gabrielle Eden

Macs-Martin, Gabriel Asha

Marshall, Robert Luke

Matheson, James Anthony, Mr

Neate, Noah Alexander

Ofahulu, Pauliasi Tekitau

Poli, Leigh David

Saez, Megan Carol

Sgarbossa, Mark Guiseppe, Mr

Smith, Tracy

Tetley, Brenten Trevour